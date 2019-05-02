|
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lampeter United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Lampeter United Methodist Church
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
SHAFFER William Leslie Shaffer "Bill" (Age 88) Of Willow Valley, Pennsylvania, passed into eternal life on Friday, April 26, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Erie, PA, he was the son of Rollo Ellsworth and Mary Reniff Shaffer. He was the husband of Carol Kane Shaffer for 57 years, the girl next door and his childhood sweetheart. After graduating from Wesleyville School, Bill was driven to find opportunities that did not exist for him in his hometown. He enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country for three years in Communications and Intelligence. Under the GI Bill, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Economics from the University of Arizona. While working his way through college, he was employed as a personal attendant to Michael Cuddihy who became a mentor and inspiration to him. These opportunities shaped him personally and as a side note, Carol benefited from his excellent taste in jewelry and his passion to wrap gifts at Christmas. He worked for the Department of Commerce as an international economist. His friendly, outgoing leadership made him a successful executive salesman for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation for 30 years. During his career, he designed the unique numbering system for businesses that is still used today. He and Carol lived in Arlington, Virginia for 41 years and raised their family there. Most importantly, Bill was a dedicated father and raised a loving family. His kind, generous nature and welcoming sense of humor helped him to be a strong lay leader in the church for 25 years, choir member, and adult and youth Sunday school teacher. He was a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Model Sailing Club and the Cultural Center Chorale, and volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He loved traveling, cycling, and fishing. He passed on his strong faith, love of the outdoors, and his sense of humor to his family and everyone he met. In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his four children and their spouses: Robert A. Shaffer (Rose), Kenneth M. Shaffer (Eileen), Michael W. Shaffer (Sandy), and Pamela Shaffer Engel (Mark), and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Bushnell and Dorothy Smith, and a brother, Richard Shaffer. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Bill's life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Rd., Lampeter, PA 17537. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, PA 17003 on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations, in memory of Bill, may be sent to: the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 or Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Rd., Lampeter, PA 17537. Please visit Bill's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.comwww.TheGroffs.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2019
