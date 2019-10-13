

William E. Sheehan



A former President of ABC NEWS, international news correspondent and government official died Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Mr. Sheehan was born May 20, 1925 in Boston MA, the son of the late William E. Sheehan Sr. and Mary Rose Crimmins Sheehan.

In World War II , Mr. Sheehan, a Second Lieutenant, served as a navigator/bombardier in the United States Air Forces in the European Theater from 1943-1945.

Mr. Sheehan began his broadcasting career in Detroit, MI, with WJR, a 50,000-watt Clear Channel radio station. He was honored by the Overseas Press Club in 1964, receiving its award for the best interpretation of international news reporting. Mr. Sheehan was deeply involved in public broadcasting, serving first on the board of directors of public station WTVS in Detroit from 1980 to 1987 and later, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Broadcast Service. He also served on the Board of Directors of WETA television in the Washington area. In recent years Mr. Sheehan devoted his time to government service as a public affairs official with NASA as well as his work as Senior Counselor with the International Media Fund.

He was a member of the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC, and a private pilot and member of AOPA. His passion was flying his Beechcraft Sierra.

Mr. Sheehan is survived by his children; Kathleen Sheehan Umemoto of Parker Colorado, Joanne Sheehan (Richard Cann) of Lambertville, New Jersey, Linda Sheehan (George Krevet) of Wharton, New Jersey and David Sheehan of Littleton, Colorado, nephew, Christopher Sheehan and nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Mansworth Sheehan, his son, Mark W. Sheehan and brother, John Francis Sheehan.

All services will be private.

