

WILLIAM FRANCIS SHEEHAN



William Francis Sheehan, born October 12, 1928, passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 17, 2020. Bill was born and raised in Washington, DC, and graduated from George Washington University and The Catholic University of America law school. A veteran of World War II, he was proud to be a member of the United States Marine Corps. He served as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later worked in the insurance industry as a senior executive, managing legal claims until retirement in 1991.

Bill was the oldest of three children born to the late John and Winifred Sheehan. His brother, Frank, and sister, Margaret predeceased him. He was the beloved husband of Marcella (nee Cairney) for 65 years. Bill will forever be remembered by his devoted children, Daniel Sheehan (Denise), Mary Elizabeth Whelan (John), Kathleen Lilly (David), Jennifer Graham (David), Jacqueline Cassidy (James), and Brendan Sheehan (Kristy). He treasured his 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with countless other friends and family who were blessed to know him.

In addition to spending time with his family, Bill was an avid golfer and traveled often with Marcella. He also loved playing the sport of baseball in his youth and watching it as he aged. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and was Past Grand Knight of Council 1695.

Bill touched the lives of many people with his wisdom, Catholic faith, and generosity. He maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end. Services will be determined.