WILLIAM SHERIFF Jr.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
WILLIAM H. SHERIFF, JR. (Age 89)  

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Nancy G. Sheriff; uncle of Kathryn Dillon and Diana Reardon. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, November 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., where Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Family Matters of Greater Washington, "Send a Kid to Camp", 425 I Street N.W., #700, Washington, DC 20001.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2019
