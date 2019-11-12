

William Miller Shoop Jr. (Age 79)



Of Ocean City, MD passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia. He was born on August 29, 1940, to the late William Shoop, Sr. and Mary Dietrick Shoop. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan Neely Shoop; Daughters Cynthia Louise Thomas and her husband Andrew Thomas, Sr., Ceda Anne Putiyon and her husband Jeff, and Carolyn Sue Pope and her husband Shannon; Grandchildren Andrew Thomas, Jr., Amanda Thomas, Patricia Putiyon, Austin Thomas, and Christopher Pope; Great Grandchildren Andrew Thomas III, and Trinity Thomas; and his little dog, Teddy. William's family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 10301 Costal Highway Ocean City, MD, 21842, and a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842.