WILLIAM SISK
1940 - 2020
William Lewis Sisk   
William Lewis Sisk, 80, of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 14, 2020. Lewis was born in Alexandria, VA to loving parents, Lucien and Margaret Sisk on July 16, 1940. He attended school in Falls Church, VA where he also married is beloved wife Joan. He was a devoted Supervisor and Brick Layer for the National Park Service for 35 years. Lewis is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Joan Sisk, loving mother, Margaret New, and cherished sister, Betty Easley.  Lewis is survived by son, Bill (Patty) Sisk, Mike Lackey, Zachary (Jackie) Sisk, Fynn Sisk. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at National Funeral Home, Falls Church VA. Funeral services will follow Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m., burial following immediately with Deacon Jim Hepler, officiating.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
National Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
National Funeral Home
NOV
20
Burial
Funeral services provided by
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
7035604400
