

William Lewis Sisk

William Lewis Sisk, 80, of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 14, 2020. Lewis was born in Alexandria, VA to loving parents, Lucien and Margaret Sisk on July 16, 1940. He attended school in Falls Church, VA where he also married is beloved wife Joan. He was a devoted Supervisor and Brick Layer for the National Park Service for 35 years. Lewis is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Joan Sisk, loving mother, Margaret New, and cherished sister, Betty Easley. Lewis is survived by son, Bill (Patty) Sisk, Mike Lackey, Zachary (Jackie) Sisk, Fynn Sisk. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at National Funeral Home, Falls Church VA. Funeral services will follow Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m., burial following immediately with Deacon Jim Hepler, officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store