

William F. Skoda

(Age 61)



On Friday, June 21, 2019 of Rockville, MD passed with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 39 years to Angela Skoda. Loving father of Emily (Dustin) Skoda-Mount and Andrew Skoda, dear grandfather to Harriet Mount, son of Joan Skoda and the late Leo Skoda; he is the brother of Leo, John, Paul Skoda, and Mary Morella. Bill is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville MD on Wednesday, June 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville MD 20852. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's name to Washington Jesuit Academy https:// www.wjacademy.org/supporters/index.php or Memorial Sloan-Kettering at https:// giving.mskcc.org

