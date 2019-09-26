|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SMILEY.
|
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Bush Hill Presbyterian Church
Smiley William A. Smiley, Colonel, USAF, (Ret.) William "Bill" A. Smiley passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Bill was born in 1939 to parents C. Ardell and Annabel Smiley, and spent his formative years in Pocatello, Idaho. Bill received his Bachelor's degree at the College of Idaho, where he met the love of his life, Bridget. They were married for 58 years. Bill joined the Air Force soon after graduation and for 26 years served his country proudly in Vietnam, the Netherlands, and various military installations in the United States. He received his Master's Degree in Logistics at AFSC at Wright-Patterson AFB and taught ROTC at Utah State University. His last duty station was the Pentagon where he served as Director of Logistics for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Among his many decorations and commendations were the Bronze Star, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal w/OLC, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award w/OLC, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Honor Medal First Class, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device. Upon retirement from the military he joined Synergy, a defense contractor, where he continued to develop logistics models for the military that were used in Operation Desert Storm. Bill spent his life in quiet service to his community, beginning as an Eagle Scout in his youth and ending as an Elder at Bush Hill Presbyterian Church in Alexandria. He served on The Ohio Valley Center Advisory Board for Brain Injury at Ohio State University and was chair of the Research Committee. He was a tax aide for AARP for many years, and raised funds for many charitable causes He and his wife enjoyed exploring the world and often included the whole family in their travels. Bill was a man of many talents who could fix almost any broken toy, was a marksman with a rifle, could play and sing folk songs on a ukulele (as long as they were limited to the three chords he knew). Bill could turn gorgeous bedposts by hand, design and build decorative tables, install a new toilet or disposal, and figure out in quick measure what that rattling sound was from under the hood or why the jet ski was stalling. He could tie a fly, hang a door, identify an osprey from a mile away, and help to build the winning Pinewood Derby car. He could accurately guess his wife's size when buying Christmas gifts, perfectly grill any meat, and name the constellations. He could also drag up to four screaming adolescents at one time behind the boat on a tube for hours without a break. He was happiest casting a fly or building furniture in his workshop. Bill's devotion to his family was deep. In addition to his wife, Bridget, he is survived by his daughter, Laura; son, Alan; and grandson, Sean; as well as his sister, Betsy; siblings-in-law, and numerous favorite nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life services are planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Bush Hill Presbyterian Church, 4916 Franconia Road, Alexandria, followed by interment with military honors at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Cemetery and Columbarium located within the Wilkes Street Cemetery Complex in Old Town, Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bush Hill Presbyterian Church in Alexandria or the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 26, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|