Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SMITH. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Funeral service 10:00 AM Christ Church Georgetown 3116 O Street NW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice





SMITH William Den Smith William Dean Smith passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the morning of December 3, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born and raised in Woodward, Oklahoma, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1967 before moving to Los Angeles, where he received his MBA from the University of Southern California and met his sweetheart, Bobbi. A Senior Advisor at Chevy Chase Trust, Dean was known for his dry wit and encyclopedic knowledge of jokes. He put both to good use during a 50-year career in investment management with clients including many well-known sports figures, such as Arthur Ashe, Stan Smith and Moses Malone. He was a pioneer in the financial management of athletes and entertainers, and in 1983, he cofounded Advantage International. The company went on to become a leading sports management firm and advised major international corporations on their sports marketing activities. Dean got his in personal wealth management in Los Angeles working with Dan Blocker, who played "Hoss" on the Bonanza television series, after Dan talked him into leaving Goldman Sachs. Dean worked independently in the entertainment and sports management industry before moving to Washington, DC to join ProServ, Inc., in 1974. After leaving sportsmanagement, Dean continued a successful career in personal wealth management, with many of his clients becoming lifelong friends. A loving father and husband, Dean lived his life with humility, dignity, kindness, generosity and, most notoriously, a sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye that will be missed by many. He was a loyal and trusted friend, a true gentleman and always put the needs of others before himself. Above all else, Dean cherished his wife and two daughters; his was his world. He was a social tennis player, spent as much time eating cherry pie at Burning Tree as he did playing golf, taught his daughters how to ski and ride horses out West, held court at his monthly Poker Group, had a fondness for Cuban cigars, naming his 1954 Chris Craft Cohiba, and loved Rock n' Roll. True to his Okie roots, Dean was a lifelong Sooners fan, most delighting in their many victories over Texas. Dean participated in and supported numerous civic and non-profit organizations, serving as Chairman of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and as a Commissioner of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. He served on the Board of Directors of Sasha Bruce Youthwork, The Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Institute, the Easter Seal Society and the Washington Chapter of the National Urban League and was a member of YPO. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bobbi, daughters, Sophie and MacKenzie, son-in-law, Sean Quinn and siblings, Debbie Wise and Terrance Smith. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9 at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Georgetown, 3116 O Street NW, Washington, DC 20007. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery or Sasha Bruce Youthwork. Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close