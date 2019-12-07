Transitioned unexpectedly on November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Josephine; his children, William III, Phillip IV, Sharlene, Shawne, Vonetta, Arthur, Antonio and Jamal; a special grandson, Deven, as well as other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, six sisters, other relatives and friends. Visitation 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 12th and Monroe Sts., NE. Interment Glenwood Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.