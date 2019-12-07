The Washington Post

WILLIAM "Billy" SMITH

Guest Book
  • "I lost a life long friend. Bill and the entire Smith family..."
    - Ronald Led Jackson
Service Information
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC
20017
(202)-529-4300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
12th and Monroe Sts., NE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WILLIAM C. SMITH "Billy"  

Transitioned unexpectedly on November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Josephine; his children, William III, Phillip IV, Sharlene, Shawne, Vonetta, Arthur, Antonio and Jamal; a special grandson, Deven, as well as other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, six sisters, other relatives and friends. Visitation 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 12th and Monroe Sts., NE. Interment Glenwood Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.