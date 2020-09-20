WILLIAM SMITH

SMITH WILLIAM DEE SMITH Admiral, USN (Ret.) Admiral William Dee Smith, USN, Ret. passed away on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his soul mate of 63 years, Sabra Harriman Smith, his daughter, Evangeline Quinn and son-in-law, Kevin Quinn. He is predeceased by his son Frederick W. Smith who also graduated from the US Naval Academy and served in submarines. His early assignments were on the USS BACHE and 6 submarines before taking command of the USS Henry L. Stimson. In October 1978. He then served on the staff of Commander in Chief, Pacific Fleet as the Deputy and then Senior Member of the Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board. After a tour as Director of Nuclear Power Personnel he was ordered as Squadron Commander to Submarine Squadron Fourteen in Holy Loch, Scotland. Then he was assigned to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) as Director, Naval Communications Division. Then he became Commander, Submarine Group EIGHT before being reassigned to the office of the CNO where he served in various administrative capacities. His final assignment was the U.S. Representative to the Military Committee of NATO. He retired in December 1993, the last active duty member of the Naval Academy class of 1955. Some of Admiral Smith's many decorations and awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal w/ Gold Star, The Legion of Merit w/3 Gold Stars, The Meritorious Service Medal w/ gold Star and the Navy Commendation Medal He formed a consulting firm, Heisler Corporation, became a full time Senior Fellow at both the Center for Naval Analyses and National Defense University. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Naval Submarine League, the Naval Mutual Aid and the Board of Advisors to APL at Penn State University. He was a member of the Naval Studies Board of the National Academy of Sciences and served as a Capstone Fellow at the National Defense University. Admiral Smith was the soul of kindness and a blessing to all who knew him. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined; burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.Admiral Smith was the soul of kindness and a blessing to all who knew him. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined; burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.



