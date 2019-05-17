

WILLIAM NORRIS SMOOT (Age 91)



On Sunday, May 12, 2019 of Chevy Chase Village, MD. Beloved husband of Jane Shaw Smoot for almost 65 years; beloved father of Douglas (Elaine), Martin, Jeffrey, Melissa, and Pamela Smoot. He is predeceased by his parents Aubrey Cannon and Virginia Norris Smoot and his brother Aubrey Cannon Smoot, Jr.

Bill grew up in Georgetown, DE. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1950, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1956. He served at sea, including aircraft carrier duty on USS Oriskany (CV 34) and during the Korean War on USS Princeton (CV 37). An Engineering Duty Officer, he managed modification of USS Oriskany from straight to angled deck carrier and construction of USS Leahy (DLG 16). During the Vietnam War , he served a year as the Navy's Force Maintenance Officer in Saigon. In 1965 he settled in Chevy Chase with his family, and served in various engineering positions at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and its predecessor commands. Commander Smoot retired in 1976. He continued to serve the navy as a defense contractor, supporting NAVSEA until 1993. An electrical and naval engineer, Bill was an avid tinkerer, and could fix anything that was broken including the chimes of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament where he served on the bells committee for many years. He enjoyed time with family and the East Irving St. community. He transitioned to Knollwood Military Retirement Community in 2018 where he made many friends. He dearly loved Jane and was most proud of his children.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, May 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda MD. Service will be held at All Saints Church, 3 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 on Monday, May 20 at 3 p.m. Interment to be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org , or American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org

