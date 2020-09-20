1/1
WILLIAM "Bill" SPIERS
WILLIAM HENRY SPIERS  "Bill" (Age 91)  
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, lost his battle with cancer and entered into eternal peace Monday September 7, 2020. Bill was married to the late Janie Elizabeth Lyons. Honorably discharged from US Army. Survived by daughter, Sherrie Spiers McReynolds (Byran), sons, Rodney Douglas Yancey (Valerie) and Daryl Armand Spiers, and one uncle, James Alvin Pettus, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020. Virtual viewing of the service by way of photographic visitation tribute beginning one hour prior to the telecast-livestream memorial service at 11 a.m. through the funeral home's website at www.mcguire-services.com. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date. In lieu of flowers, family requests any donations can be made to St. Paul AME Church, 1333 Emerson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. Please sign the family online guestbook atwww.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Virtual viewing of the service
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
livestream
