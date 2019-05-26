WILLIAM GEORGE SPRUILL (Age 84)
Passed away May 8, 2019. Bill served his country in the United States Coast Guard
and was a veteran of the Korean War
. He was a graduate of William & Mary College and the George Washington University School of Law. Bill was a graduate of Virginia Bar Association and retired as a Judge. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Linda V. Spruill; sons, Stephen W. Spruill (Cindy), Bryan W. Spruill (Susan) and Collin W. Spruill (Rebecca); grandchildren, Samantha (Chris), Sierra (Jason), Ezekiel, Matthew (Kendra), Bridget and Keara; great-grandchildren, Makenzi, Paisley, Duke, Charlotte, and Jack; a special family nephew Anders, Leslie, and Olivia Hellstrom; and many other nieces and nephews. Service will be held on May 31. For details, visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
.