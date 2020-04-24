

Wiliam Stansbery, Jr.



William Bond Stansbery, Jr. ("Bill") passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was 70. A native of Arlington, VA, Bill is preceded in death by parents, William Bond Stansbery and Elizabeth Stansbery. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving sister, Pamela Brown and her husband, Martin, his nephew, Rusty Brown (Summer) and their daughter, Lorelei, his nephew, Chris Brown (fiancé, Amy Lee), and a host of devoted relatives and friends. Following graduation from The University of Miami, Bill taught mathematics at Northern Virginia Community College. He was an avid photographer, fisherman and pool player, and loved science, books and animals. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit