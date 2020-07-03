1/1
WILLIAM "Bill" STEWART
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAM GRANT STEWART "Bill"  
Died peacefully at home in Rockville, MD on June 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Anna (Gragnani), children Michelle, Ian (Jeanine), Lorenzo (Elise), Kent (Tess) and grandchildren, Sydney, Jacob, Rachel, Kyle, Kara, Max, Tea, Alyssa, Jenna. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Karen and first wife, Joan. Bill was born on a farm west of Stockton, Kansas on December 28 1931. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Modern Language and served in the US Army as a corporal in the Military Police during the Korean War. He spent his career with NSA having learned Arabic and was stationed at various times in Lebanon, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and England until his retirement in 1994. His retirement was spent in Rockville, MD with his beloved Anna. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved