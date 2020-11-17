Or Copy this URL to Share



William A. Stewart, Jr.

Passed away on October 21, 2020, at his home in Lanham, MD. He leaves to mourn his devoted wife, Marjorie; daughters: Cheryl and Bonnie Stewart; step-son, Donald Mann (Jennifer); grandson, William C. Stewart, Sr.; great-grandson, William C. Stewart, Jr.; step-grandsons, Wesley, John, and Andrew Mann; brother, Joseph Stewart (Frankye); and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing, Tuesday November 17, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Funeral, Wednesday, November 18, Viewing: 9:30 until time of Service 10:30 a.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785.



