WILLIAM WALLACE STONE
William Wallace Stone, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home due to lung cancer. Born in Washington, DC on September 5, 1928, a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947 and Goddard College, in 1951. Served in the Army in the Korean War
. Retired from managing Mears Marina Annapolis. He is survived by wife Molly; step children, Carl P. Deyhle and Sarah D. Lewis; grandchildren, Parker Lewis and Molly Rose Lewis; sister, Dorothy S. Franks and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his dog Riley. He was a member of Cruising Club of America, Severn River Yacht Club and Back Creek Yacht Club and The Maryland Tokens and Medal Societys. Remembrance to be held at a later date.