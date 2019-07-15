The Washington Post

WILLIAM WALLACE STONE  

William Wallace Stone, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home due to lung cancer. Born in Washington, DC on September 5, 1928, a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947 and Goddard College, in 1951. Served in the Army in the Korean War. Retired from managing Mears Marina Annapolis. He is survived by wife Molly; step children, Carl P. Deyhle and Sarah D. Lewis; grandchildren, Parker Lewis and Molly Rose Lewis; sister, Dorothy S. Franks and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his dog Riley. He was a member of Cruising Club of America, Severn River Yacht Club and Back Creek Yacht Club and The Maryland Tokens and Medal Societys. Remembrance to be held at a later date.
