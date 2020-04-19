|
|
STOVER William K. Stover "Smokey"(Age 89) A former chief of the Arlington County Police Department, died April 17, 2020, of natural causes. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, daughters, Stephanie (Chavis) and Stacy (Scott); his stepchildren, Justin (Monique) and Jason; six grandchildren, (Amanda, Walker, Maya, Caelan, Raicheal and Zephyr); his brother, John Stover and family, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law (Susie and Gary Wohlers); and mother-in-law and father-in-law (Jo Anne and Wayne Reed). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Stover, in 1993. He was born on October 25, 1930, in Quicksburg, Virginia, to the late Charles William and Margaret Stover. Shortly after graduating from high school, he was drafted into service during the Korean War. As a member of the infantry and tanks unit in the U.S. Army, he earned two Bronze Star Medals for acts of valor in combat. After the war, he attended business college and used the G.I. Bill to further his education. In 1956, he left the Shenandoah Valley to join the Arlington County Police Department as a patrol officer, and then became vice squad detective. In 1960, he married Nina Shifflett, the mother of his daughters. At the Arlington Police Department, Smokey continued to rise through the ranks, becoming a lieutenant in the internal affairs division and deputy chief in charge of operations. During these years he continued his education in law enforcement, and was selected for training at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) Academy. He was promoted to chief in 1978, a position he held until his retirement in 1996. Smokey loved every minute of being a police officer. He was a proud member of the Arlington County Police Department for 40 years, and devoted his life to public safety. Smokey was a legend in local law enforcement circles, known for his integrity, character and straight talk, no-nonsense style. Throughout his life, Smokey dedicated his life to helping others. He was tough but compassionate, and believed, "There's more in law enforcement than arresting people and enforcing the law. You can also help people in the distressful times in their lives. To help people during those times is a worthwhile endeavor." Smokey left a lasting legacy as Arlington County's police chief. He introduced innovative, new approaches to policing. He was a leader in setting standards of quality and best practices for community policing, and also led the transformation of the Arlington County Police Department with state-of-the-art technology. Over the years, he also mentored many in the law enforcement community throughout the region and was a Past President of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. In the 1980's, he served in leadership roles on drug task forces including D.A.R.E., and contributed to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). He was a longtime member of various organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Arlington Lions Club, and a former board member for The Salvation Army in Arlington. After retiring from the police department, he married Diane Reed in 1998. He fully embraced his retirement life with gusto, traveling all over the world with Diane to destinations such as Alaska, the Caribbean, and Switzerland. Above all, he was a man who cherished his family. He continued to live a remarkable life by being a loving husband, father, and adoring grandfather. His generosity was a defining character trait, and he particularly loved showering his family with gifts during the holidays. He was most happy when surrounded by family at the dinner table, talking about politics and baseball, and relished spending time with his grandchildren. He was greatly beloved by his family and friends, and will be forever missed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. You may share a memory at fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com. Contributions in his honor can be made to the Arlington County Police Friends and Family Fund, 1425 North Courthouse Road, Arlington, VA 22201.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. You may share a memory at fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com. Contributions in his honor can be made to the Arlington County Police Friends and Family Fund, 1425 North Courthouse Road, Arlington, VA 22201.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
|
|
|
