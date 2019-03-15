Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM STRATTON. View Sign

STRATTON William Richard Stratton Of Washington, DC and Holderness, New Hampshire, died peacefully on February 27, 2019, at age 84, with his two daughters in Santa Barbara, California. Will was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 6, 1934, as the first of three children of Brigadier General James H. Stratton, US Army Corps of Engineers, and Selby B. Stratton. Will received his B.A. from Dartmouth College, Class of 1955, where he served in the R.O.T.C. He served three years as a Lieutenant, JG, in the US Navy, stationed in the Pacific. He received his Law Degree from Harvard Law School, Class of 1961, and spent several summers during those years studying archaeology in Mexico and touring ruins. In the early 60s he married and worked as a lawyer before making a career switch to the energy field and attending Stanford's Sloan School of Business, class of 1970. He cherished two strong and outgoing wives whom he outlived: Janet Wolcott Barfield (1962-82) and Lois Haskell Lenderking (1983-2017). With Janet, he had two daughters, Elisa C. and Ellen T. Stratton; and with Lois, he was stepfather to three stepsons, William, Timothy and Eben Lenderking. Will's career spanned from public service in Washington, DC for Senator Udall and the Public Utilities Commission, to Vice President of CSW Energy in Dallas Texas. He also served as CFO of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, where he helped resolve regulatory challenges and later transitioned to its parent company, CSW, in Dallas, to forge new ground in the field of energy co-generation. After retirement, he worked as an energy consultant in Armenia and Russia for several years and travelled with his wife, Lois and various combinations of off-spring, to Vietnam, Syria, Morocco, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Europe. They spent half their time at White Oak Pond in Holderness, New Hampshire, where Will constructed boats, tree-houses, boathouses, and models of all sorts. There was always a crossword puzzle and a stack of books at his bedside table, covering topics ranging from the Civil War to mysteries and novels. Will was a gentleman with a wry sense of humor, a gift for words, and a passion for cooking. He was known for his historical recall, pithy quips, on-point poems, and an inspired willingness to don memorable costumes and impersonate a diversity of historical characters. His curiosity about history and culture opened the door to a life of travels and foreign adventures. He enjoyed the theater, arts, and music, and was a lifelong learner. Will was a quiet, generous, caring and thoughtful father and grandfather. He would take the time to create off-the-wall, but yet sacred, ceremonies to honor, for example, his grand-daughter's first hooked fish or his son's sending-off party to Saudi Arabia. Will is survived by his daughters, Elisa C. Stratton (Peter Schuyler), Ellen T. Stratton; two grandchildren, Dylan and Jaime Schuyler; three stepsons, William R. Lenderking, Timothy A. Lenderking, and Eben P. Lenderking; and six step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Caleb, Hania, Philippa, Barnabe, and Inigo. He is survived by his sisters, Terry Stratton Flagg and Julia Stratton (Wernick). In lieu of flowers please consider a "Tribute gift" to the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, New Hampshire in Will's honor. https://

