ALVIN L. MORAN

October 8, 1935 - June 04, 2019



Officers and members of Local 26, IBEW are hereby notified of the death of Retired Alvin L. Moran.

Friends may call at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 15737 Back Rd., Strasburg, VA 22657, (540) 465-5460 where viewing will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m.

J.F. Dabbs, F.S