The Washington Post

WILLIAM SULLIVAN Sr.

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd
Clinton, DC
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd
Clinton, DC
Notice
William D. Sullivan, Sr.  

Ascended from his earthly home into eternal rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Martha Brown (James Yates), La Charles Earle (Brenda Earle), Betty Earle, Claudanne Bumpus; children, Dianne Sullivan (Vyron Johnson, Sr.), Tanya Sullivan, William D. Sullivan, Jr. (Sharon Sullivan), and Linda Sullivan as well as eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of William's life will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd, Clinton, MD. Viewing at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home Inc. - Suitland.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 9, 2019
