WILLIAM GARNETT SULLIVAN  

Of Westminster at Lake Ridge, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, three days shy of his 91st birthday. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons Michael and Bill Sullivan (Mary); stepdaughters Deborah Putman and Susan Fourney (Gary); niece, Stacy Pendleton; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151 from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at Burke United Methodist Church, 6200 Burke Center Parkway, Burke, VA 22015. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to Westminster at Lake Ridge as a special gift for the Kreider Professional Development Fund at www.givetowif.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
