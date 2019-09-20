|
TAYLOR Col. William McKinley Taylor USAF (Ret.) (Age 88) Of Overland Park, Kansas and formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on September 14, 2019. Taylor was born on December 24, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He grew up in Muncie, Indiana, and earned a journalism degree from Indiana University in 1952. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and soon after began working in public information posts for the Air Force, helping the U.S. military manage media scrutiny in times of crisis. During the Vietnam War, Taylor was a public information officer stationed in Saigon, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand. When he returned to the United States, Taylor worked at the Pentagon, and in July 1977 became the Director of Defense Information. During his tenure, Taylor helped manage publicity for the military on a number of sensitive issues, from missing nuclear bombs to returned prisoners of war to the failed Iranian hostage rescue. After retiring in 1980, Taylor became a public affairs adviser to the American Petroleum Institute. He served as a contact person for media on the oil industry and helped manage public awareness for petroleum issues. This expertise became invaluable in 1989, when Taylor went to Alaska to provide on-site assistance to Exxon in the aftermath of the Valdez oil spill and subsequently organized and managed the oil industry's annual crisis management and communications seminar for eight years. In 1996, Taylor founded Action Image, a public relations consultancy and sports photography enterprise. He has also served as a public affairs emergency response reservist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In later years, he served on advisory committees of several organizations, including the Newseum and Leisure World of Maryland. Taylor was a member of the National Press Club, the Washington, DC Chapter of the National Guardsmen, Inc.; the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity; and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. An avid and ardent golfer, he was a member of the Washington, DC Pro-Duffers Golf Club and the NNGA. He could frequently be found on the Manor Park Country Club golf course, where he hit his first hole-in-one. He was a long-standing member of St. Matthew Presbyterian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. Taylor was preceded in death by his daughter, Maj. Cynthia Taylor Ward (USAF, Ret.). He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Moxley Taylor; daughters, Leslie (Ricardo) Taylor Stovall and Dr. Sheila (Kenneth) Taylor Goins; grandsons, Theodore (Sarah) R. Taylor III, Kenneth M. Goins, Jr. and William G. Goins; and one great-grandson, Theodore R. Taylor IV. Also left to cherish his memory are many loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, September 28 at The Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, Maryland. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. The family expresses heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living of Overland Park and the University of Kansas Health System. The family also suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Cancer Care at The University of Kansas Health System. Donations can be made payable to The University of Kansas Health System and mailed to: Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205, or visit www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving to give online.The family expresses heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living of Overland Park and the University of Kansas Health System. The family also suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Cancer Care at The University of Kansas Health System. Donations can be made payable to The University of Kansas Health System and mailed to: Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205, or visit www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving to give online.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 20, 2019
