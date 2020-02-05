Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "Bill" TAYLOR. View Sign Service Information National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 (703)-560-4400 Send Flowers Notice

TAYLOR WILLIAM LEE TAYLOR "Bill" (Age 85) Of McLean, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Washington, DC on April 5, 1934. He met the center of his life, Jane Lee Downs, at 16 years old at the high school sorority club. After graduating from University of Maryland, they married on December 21, 1956. They spent the next 63 years together, raising their two children, traveling the world (while always living in the DC area), working hard, and helping those who needed help within and outside of their family. Everyone was welcome into Bill and Jane Lee's lives and quickly became like family, making their life full of love and happy times. Bill was the calm center of his family, finding his greatest happiness in his family and his pugs. After passing the CPA exam, Bill worked at Price Waterhouse, before he joined the Inter-American Development Bank, rising to Auditor General at that institution. He loved his career and hard work. He was a leader at the Institute of Internal Auditors, and worked to build respect for the profession of internal auditing. He also co-authored an influential book on international internal auditing standards, A Global Summary of the Common Body of Knowledge. Bill was a kind, strong, and most caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a mentor to many, offering counsel and wisdom. He was an organizer, a planner, and always a leader, lending his talents to organizations from international professional organizations and businesses to his childrens' PTA and the youth fife and drum corps, The Patriots of Northern Virginia. He was a role model in his treatment of others. Bill is survived by his wife, Jane Lee Taylor; their children, Jane Caroline Kilgore (Scott) and Timothy William Taylor (Tamae); grandchildren, Katie Kilgore and Chris Kilgore (Raquel) and his step-granddaughter, Mayu. He is also survived by his nephew, Matt Taylor (Tracy) and niece Amy Taylor-Bannon (John) and their families. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Clary (Pete); his father, William Leonard Taylor (Eleanor) and his brother, Robert Lee Taylor. Family and friends are also invited to celebrate Bill's life with the family at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at National Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at National Memorial Park. Bill loved the littlest of us the best. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to contribute to the medical care of children by donating, in Bill's name, to St. Jude's Research Hospital and (in memory of Bill Taylor). Both were causes close to his heart. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020

