WILLIAM THIGPEN

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Inter-Faith Chapel,
3680 S. Leisure World Blvd.
Silver Spring, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Inter-Faith Chapel
3680 S. Leisure World Blvd.
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
WILLIAM A. THIGPEN (Age 85)

Entered eternal rest, Friday November 22, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, six children, 12 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and a memorial service from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at The Interfaith Chapel, 3580 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name. Professional services entrusted to McGUIRE.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 11, 2019
