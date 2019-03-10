

WILLIAM T. THISTLETHWAITE, M.D.



It is with great sadness that the family of William Taylor Thistlethwaite, M.D. announces his passing on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Born on August 12, 1956 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Dr. James Richard and Mrs. Jeane Long Thistlethwaite. Bill was a graduate of Landon School, Washington and Lee University, and The George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Bill began his professional career in Bethesda, MD, joining his father's surgical practice, working at Suburban Hospital. He was also on staff at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Shady Grove Medical Center, and Holy Cross Hospital. Later in his career, he practiced at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow, KY and Jackson Purchase Hospital in Mayfield, KY.

Dr. Thistlethwaite is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Jane, and his two sons, William Taylor, Jr (Rebecca) of Alexandria, VA and James Clayton of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by brother J. Richard Thistlethwaite Jr, MD, PhD (Susan) of Edwards, CO; sisters Patricia Thistlethwaite, MD, PhD of La Jolla, CA and Margaret Hart, MD (Robert) of McLean, VA; and brothers-in-law, Richard Young (Cindy) of Edmonton, KY and Fred Young (Marla) of Edmonton, KY. Funeral services will be held at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton, KY on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at the Young Family estate.