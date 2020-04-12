WILLIAM D. THOMAS "Bill"
Departed this life peaceafully, surrounded by his family on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home in Washington, DC after a valiant fight against cancer. William led a full life as a husband, scholar, father, soldier, deacon, mentor, activist and member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Mercedes Lindsey. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Dr. Evelyn Thomas-Rieger (Robert) of Norfolk, VA; son, William Clyde Thomas (Mary) of Washington, DC; two grandsons, William and Grant Thomas; sisters, Clara T. Williams and Suzanne Thomas-Toby of Florence, SC; brothers, Edwin (Audrey) of Lizella, GA, Charles Thomas (Onetta) of Mapleton, GA; sisters-in-law, Levonna Sheppard, Dr. Debby Lindsey Taliefero (Michael), Dr. Lydia Lindsey and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service at a later date. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.