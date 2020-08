Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family



William J. Thomas "Bub"

Transitioned August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary, father of Barry. Viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, August 24, at Thornton Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial,12 noon, St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Indian Head, Maryland. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store