

WILLIAM THOMSON



Of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully in the Halquist Memorial Hospice at the age of 73 on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Bill was a native Texan and a Civil Engineer. He worked for the USEPA in Texas and in Washington, DC. After retirement, he worked as a Substitute Teacher in Arlington and in Fairfax County, and was active in St. John's Episcopal Church and various public service organizations in Northern Virginia. He is survived by his wife Joan Blake; his brother Robert Thomson of Dallas, Texas; two sons, George Thomson of Naples, Italy, and Jason Thomson of San Diego, California; and five grandchildren. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Arlington, VA at a future date.