

William A. Tippins (Age 93)

CMSgt USAF (Ret.)



Passed away March 18, 2019. His beloved wife "Pinky" preceded him in death; he credited her with saving his life while a prisoner of war in World War II. Chief Tippins retired from military service as head of USAF Pentagon security detail, continuing his career as an investigator at the Department of Agriculture. Bill was an avid golfer, fisherman, and storyteller, and he will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye and the sleight of his hand. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend and is survived by his children, Carmen (Richard) Cuva, Smokey (Linda) Tippins and Dixie (Roger) Jonsson; his grandchildren, Chris (Jess), Eric, Hunter (Kayt), Ursula (Nathan) Tristan (Sam), Leslie (Joe) and RJ (Lisa); seven great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Viewing will be available at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22151 on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. and light fare to follow. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date announced by the family. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville MD 20852.