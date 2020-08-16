

WILLIAM JAMES TOKER

William Toker "Bill" passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 in Ashburn, VA from complications brought on by his long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane Toker, originally from Croton-on-Hudson, NY, daughter, Gretal Toker; and grandson, Wyatt Reid, both of Potomac Falls, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the United States. Three brothers and two sisters preceded him in death. Born in Cleveland, OH, on December 12, 1937, Bill attended Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Following graduation, he stayed on for a number of years to teach in the Physics Department. From VMI, Bill pursued a career of 26 years as an executive for AT&T and Lucent Technologies, working in Pittsburgh, New York City, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Northern Virginia. Bill took great pride in mentoring junior employees and forged lifelong friendships along the way. After his retirement in 1989, Bill joined the Federal Government for a career with the General Services Administration, Federal Technology Services, holding several positions including Director, Program Management Center, and Acting Assistant Commissioner, retiring in 2004.Bill had a love for German sports cars and sailboats and enjoyed many years of weekends and vacations sailing the entirety of the Chesapeake Bay. A memorial service will be held at a later date when gathering together to celebrate Bill's life will be safe for all attending. Tributes in Bill's name may be made to the Virginia Military Institute at Lexington, Virginia.



