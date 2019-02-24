Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM TRAYFORS.



WILLIAM H. TRAYFORS

10/29/1938 ~ 2/14/2019



A native Washingtonian, Bill graduated from Montgomery Blair High School, the University of Maryland and UC-Berkeley.

Bill was a foreign service officer with USAID for over 30 years. As one of the agency's first trained population officers, Mr. Trayfors served with USAID missions in Pakistan, Nepal, Morocco, and South-East Asia. For eight years, he served as the Deputy Director for the Bureau of Africa, covering the 48 sub-Saharan nations. The innovative programs he implemented had a ground-breaking impact on world public health, education and community development.

In retirement, Bill continued to serve in international public health as a consultant for USAid. He co-founded and was chairman of the The Washington Decision Support Group, a technology and information management consulting firm.

Bill loved the ocean, ham radios, blue grass music, all dogs and a few cats. He was a passionate sailor, licensed sea captain and master ham radio operator who guided sailors around the globe. He was an exceptional photographer, a brilliant musician and singer, and a tireless humanitarian. He was devoted to his family and a mentor to many.

Mr. Trayfors was preceded in death by his sister Jane Trayfors Johnson (Ronald), his parents Nicholas G. and Dorothy, his son, William, and his beloved dog Max. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and his five children, Steven (Greta), Nicholas (Corinna), Cristina (Derek Penn), Maya Craig (David), and James Jolly (Pippa); one niece, Tracy Dean (Jim); nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two great-nephews.

A private remembrance was held on Sunday Febreuary 17, 2019. His ashes will be spread in Maine in the summer.