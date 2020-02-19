

William Aumen Van Daniker



Known as Bill or just "B," was born on September 18, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland to Parmella and William A. Van Daniker, Sr. As a child, the family moved to Laurel, Md, where he remained for the rest of his life. Bill loved many things in life, especially books, politics, and music; passions that he passed on to his children. It was following an ELO concert in College Park in 1978 that he met the woman who would become his wife, Regina Herbert. They were married in May, 1979. Together they had two children; Christine in 1980, and William in 1983. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife in 2015. Bill passed away suddenly on February 10, 2020. He is survived by his two children and his granddaughter through Christine and her husband Chris; Cassidy Regina.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.