WILLIAM J. VITA, JR.
On Monday, June 3, 2019. The beloved husband of Dolores "Dee" Vita; father of Joseph (Phyllis) Vita, Maria, Theresa and the late Joan Vita; brother of Frank (Sue) and Joseph (Debbie) Vita, Cathy (Vaughan) Sawdon and the late Margaret "Margie" McKnight. Also survived by seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Friends are invited to celebrate Bill's life on Monday, June 10 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, June 11 at 9 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD followed by a reception in Seelos Hall. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 or online at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/
Condolences may be made online at: