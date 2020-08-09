WILLIAM F. von BARGEN, JR. "Bill"
Passed away on July 18, 2020 at the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community in Rockville, MD after a long and courageous battle with lewy body dementia. Bill was born July 15, 1930 in Newark, NJ. He graduated from Madison High School in 1948 where he was named outstanding athlete of the year. Bill graduated from Lafayette in Easton, PA, was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity, was captain of the lacrosse team, and made many lifelong friends who annually attended Lafayette football games and NCAA Lacrosse tournaments over a 30 year span. Bill served as a Lieutenant in the Army, serving in Korea in 1952-53. He then had a long and successful career with the Aetna Life insurance Co., retiring as General Manager of the Washington, DC office, division of group health plans. Unable to relax in retirement, Bill worked part-time as a consultant for Weaver Bros. Insurance Associates, Inc. As a longtime member of both Columbia Country Club and the Burning Tree Club (which his grandkids referred to as Bull's day care center), Bill enjoyed playing golf and cards with his friends, often with a martini or two at the 19th hole. Nothing was more important to Bill than his family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Marlyn Brustad von Bargen, and his children William F. von Bargen, III "Fred" (Nancy) of Midlothian, VA; Lynda (Bob Keller) of Brookeville, MD; and Brenda of Clarksville, MD. He also leaves five grandchildren: Geoffrey, Kurt and Kyley von Bargen; Jennifer Kelly (Andrew); Allison La Vay (Patrick); one step-grandson, Robert Keller (Jennifer); four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madelyn Kelly; Addison and Taylor La Vay; and two step-great-granddaughters, Rowan and Savannah Keller. Bill was pre-deceased by his sister, Margaret Louise von Bargen Mansell of Beaumont, TX. A memorial service and celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org
or the Turner Syndrome Society at www.turnersyndrome.org
.