Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM WARD.



WILLIAM J. WARD



William J. Ward passed more fully into the love of God on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019, following complications from Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, their son Sean, (Nichola), their granddaughter Nora, his cousin Marlene Holtz (Richard) and their daughter Victoria Weiler (Norman), his two brother's in law, Ramsey and Malcolm McPherson and their families and faithful friends.

Bill grew up in Buffalo NY where he represented the University of Buffalo in the College Bowl. After serving in the Air Force, Bill had a distinguished career in the federal government that included working for NIS (now NCIS) during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam and working in the Operations Center for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission during the Three Mile Island crisis. After retiring from FDIC, Bill enjoyed working at National Public Radio and being a Special Investigator for the FBI.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Memorial Chapel Goodwin House Alexandria, 4800 Fillmore Avenue, Alexandria VA 22311. Reception following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goodwin House Alexandria Employees Christmas Fund (GHAECF), 4800 Fillmore Avenue, Alexandria VA 22311 or Christ Episcopal Church, 118 N Washington Street, Alexandria VA 22314.