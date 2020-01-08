The Washington Post

WILLIAM WARD III

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
12319 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, DC
Notice
William H. Ward, III  

William H. Ward, III, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Monica Salazar, and his Silver Spring family.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking) on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor at www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org/

