William H. Ward, III
William H. Ward, III, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Monica Salazar, and his Silver Spring family.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking) on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor at www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org
/