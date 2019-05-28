William Alexander Wasylyk "Bill"
Passed peacefully away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 84, at home in Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, MaryJo Wasylyk, and by many loving family members and friends. Bill was a US Navy
veteran and a retired US Post Office Employee. He was born on May 25, 1935 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Bill was an avid painter, participating in many exhibitions.
Family and Friends will gather for a visitation and remembrance on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).