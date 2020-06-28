WILLIAM "PINT" WATSON Jr.
WILLIAM NORMAN WATSON, JR. "Pint"  
William Watson, Jr. of Ft. Washington, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 44 years, Barbara Watson; two sons, Troy Watson (Yolanda) and Terence Watson (Tamecka); one sister, Carolyn Culbreath (Maurice); one brother, Raymond Watson (Sandra); four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Due to Maryland State Restrictions on service attendance, please view services via live stream at Ebenezerame.org. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
JUL
14
14
Service
01:00 PM
via live stream Veterans Cemetery
