William WEBB "Bill" (Age 73)
Of Ashburn, VA passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn A. Webb; father of Michael A. Webb (Linda) and Jennifer P. Webb; brother of Don Webb, Martha Gresham and Jay Webb and grandfather of Mailee, Marley and Madilyn Webb. Family and friends are invited to Bill's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Wednesday, September 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5 at 10 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: