

William Weiss

William Weiss of Vienna, VA, developer of the first Stroke Data Bank for the National Institutes of Health, died May 31, 2020, just shy of 97, of COVID and other causes. Mr. Weiss was born June 12, 1923 to Dora Rosen Weiss and Herman Weiss in New York City, NY. After serving in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge and receiving a bronze star, he spent the bulk of his distinguished career in biomedical statistics as Chief of the Office of Biometry of the National Institute for Neurological & Communicative Disorders and Stroke, at NIH in Bethesda, MD.Married in 1956 to Barbara Anne Williams, they raised four children and assorted pets and livestock on an old farmstead in the outskirts of Vienna. He loved his slice of countryside and lived there until a few months before his death. A family man through and through, he was at his happiest patting his Newfoundland dog, Snoopy, and cracking silly jokes with his wife and children on their annual summer vacations "down east" in Maine or in Prince Edward Island, Canada.Mr. Weiss was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his brother Harold Weiss (Marilyn, dec.). He is survived by his children: Robin Baxter (William), Linda Baskerville, Heidi Weiss, and Christopher Weiss; grandchildren: Alice (Matthew), Margaret "Molly" Harman, Caroline Harman, Olivia Baskerville, Charlotte Baskerville, Lucas Weiss, Elora "Elle" Weiss, Erin Baxter, and Brendan (Karen) Baxter; as well as great grandchildren Helen, Aurora Hartley, Rune Hartley, Kai Hartley, Finley Baxter, Archer "Archie" Baxter, and Mila Baxter. He is also survived by his younger brother, Theodore Weiss for whom he was like a father, and nephews Paul Weiss, David Weiss (Debbie, dec.), Kippen Weiss, and Josh Weiss.He was a wonderful father and is sorely missed by his children, as well as his grandchildren to whom he will always be "Baba." His love and hearty laugh will never be forgotten.At his request, no funeral is planned, though a private memorial will be held at a future date.



