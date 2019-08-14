The Washington Post

WILLIAM WEISTLING Sr. (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mr. Weistling made our world a better place. He will be..."
    - Gardner & Linda Bunting
  • "Hard to sum up my memories of Bill Sr. Perhaps the best..."
    - John Kleinstuber
  • "So sorry for your loss"
    - Tania Ford-Clough
Service Information
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE
19975
(302)-436-8421
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

William M. Weistling, Sr.  

On August 12, 2019, a career long employee of The Donohoe Companies, Inc., William M. Weistling, Sr., of Fenwick Island, DE, son of the late Daniel and Donnie (Wells) Weistling; devoted husband of the late Martha L. Weistling; loving father of William M. Weistling Jr.(Elsie), Ripple L. Weistling (Gerald Jeandron), Jasun V. Weistling and the late Patricia Rose Weistling; grandfather of Zoe Weistling. Viewing on Thursday, August 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street, Selbyville, DE. Burial will be private. Donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947 or Lord Baltimore Lions Club, PO Box 325, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences to

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.