William M. Weistling, Sr.
On August 12, 2019, a career long employee of The Donohoe Companies, Inc., William M. Weistling, Sr., of Fenwick Island, DE, son of the late Daniel and Donnie (Wells) Weistling; devoted husband of the late Martha L. Weistling; loving father of William M. Weistling Jr.(Elsie), Ripple L. Weistling (Gerald Jeandron), Jasun V. Weistling and the late Patricia Rose Weistling; grandfather of Zoe Weistling. Viewing on Thursday, August 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street, Selbyville, DE. Burial will be private. Donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947 or Lord Baltimore Lions Club, PO Box 325, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences to