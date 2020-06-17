

William Bowman Wharton "Bill"

A long-time officer in the U.S. Department of State, died on Monday, May 4, 2020. He died following surgery as a result of complications related to COPD. Bill Wharton was born in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, 87 years ago where his father, Clifton R. Wharton, Sr., the first Black career Foreign Service officer, was serving as U.S. Consul. With a BA degree from Harvard in 1955, and a JD from John Marshall Law School in 1968, Bill followed in his father's footsteps by joining the Department of State. He served for 40 years with distinction in several posts in legal and passport divisions until his retirement in March of 1997 as Director of Passport Policy and Procedures Office. Bill had a reputation of unwavering rectitude which once led to his winning a passport controversy covered in the New York Times (November 18, 1992). Bill's greatest joy came from regularly sailing his boats in the Chesapeake Bay. At Harvard, he had been coxswain for the Junior Varsity 150 pounds Crew. An avid bridge player, Bill also loved playing piano for friends, ranging from the classics to jazz. For many years he served as lay reader at the St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC. Bill is predeceased by his wife, Audrey Belle Wharton and son, Andrew. He is survived by brothers, Clifton R. Wharton, Jr. of New York City, NY, Richard G. Wharton of Bradenton, FL; and sister Mary Wharton-Sampson of Little Falls, NJ. Bill is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Richard G. "Peter" Wharton, Jr, Bruce D. Wharton, Jonathan Wharton, Joseph Wharton, Lydia S. Hollis, and Matthew Sampson. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services will be delayed until a later date. However, memorial contributions, in William Wharton's name, can be sent to the Father Martin Ashley Treatment Center, 800 Tydings Lane, Havre De Grace, MD 21078.



