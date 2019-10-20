The Washington Post

William David White, of Derwood, MD, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine White; father of William, James and Andrew White; grandfather of Brenna Lise White; brother of Mary Christine Seaton and the late Jimmy and Richard White. He was a member of Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. Visitation at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4629 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
