WILLIAM H. WHITE II (Age 72)
William H. White II "Bill" died on May 19, 2020 at his home in Washington DC. An avid lover of learning, he graduated from Crestwood High School in 1964, Brown University in 1968, George Mason University in 2012, and he received several other degrees to fit the many roles he filled throughout his rich life. Bill effortlessly navigated being a Property Manager, Stock Market investor/consultant, CIO, Advanced Systems Engineer, Instructor, Researcher, Executive Producer, Thespian Director, Army Veteran, and Confidante. His most cherished roles were being a grandfather, father, brother, and loyal friend. He is survived by his children, William H White III, Lindsey White Payne (Bryan) and Nigel White; sister, Irma White; brother, Ellis White (Sharonee) and five grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, William Henry Sr. and Pollye Brabble White of Chesapeake, VA. A joyous Celebration of Life is being planned for mid-August or early September, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notices will be sent.www.mcguire-services.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.