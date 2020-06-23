WILLIAM "LUMP" WHITE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Burrell White   "Lump" (Age 95)  
Passed away on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie White and his seven siblings. His son Robert Liverpool recently passed June 12, 2020. He was a master electrician and taught industrial art classes at the old Woodson Junior High School and Spingarn Senior High School in Washington, DC. He retired in 1985, as the Procurement Officer for D.C. Schools. Cherishing his memory; daughter, Brenda Smalls, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Public viewing at J.B. Jenkins in Maryland, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Private service.www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com/obituary/  william-white

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
My Prayers and Condolences to Brenda,and the family, may Mr. White R. I .P
Gerald Brevard Sr
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved