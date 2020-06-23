Passed away on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie White and his seven siblings. His son Robert Liverpool recently passed June 12, 2020. He was a master electrician and taught industrial art classes at the old Woodson Junior High School and Spingarn Senior High School in Washington, DC. He retired in 1985, as the Procurement Officer for D.C. Schools. Cherishing his memory; daughter, Brenda Smalls, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Public viewing at J.B. Jenkins in Maryland, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Private service.