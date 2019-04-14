Col. William J. Whitten
USAR (Ret.)
William J. "Bill" Whitten, of Middletown, MD, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of D'Arline "Dee" Whitten, his wife of 56 years. He was preceded in death by a son, William R. Whitten, and a sister, Anne Whitten Robertson. A committal service with military honors will be held graveside in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .