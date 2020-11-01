WILLCOX William Henderson Willcox "Bill" Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving partner, Alice Stewart, his three beloved daughters, Sally Willcox of Los Angeles, CA (Dan Ross), Susan Dykeman of Bethesda, MD (Ray Dykeman), Carolyn Willcox of Los Angeles,CA and step daughter, Anne Voegele of Delaware, whom he loved as a daughter (Dieter Blume). He is also survived by his four cherished grandchildren, Isaac Dykeman, Jackson Ross, Amelia Ross and William Mendez, sisters-in-law, Marilyn Willcox and Rev. Halley Willcox, nieces, Heather Willcox Rosleck, Katherine Willcox Ozsari (Turker), nephew, Kevin Willcox, and grand-nieces Kaleigh Rozleck, Aubrie Bige and Lara Ozsari. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Willcox and James Willcox, former wife, Sally Hanger Willcox, from whom he was divorced, wife, Harriet Tyson and stepson, Mark Voegele. Bill was born in Englewood, NJ on August 5, 1933, the son of Edward Cooke Willcox and James Mabel Nixon Willcox. After graduating from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, MD, in 1950, Bill attended Yale, graduating in 1954, and Harvard Law School in 1959. He practiced law in Washington, DC, first at the National Labor Relations Board and then for Reed Smith and its predecessors from 1964 to 1998. He specialized in federal administrative law and labor-management relations. In the 1960's and 70's he was active in Montgomery County, MD civic and political affairs. In 1970 he was elected to the Montgomery County Council, having first served on the Maryland National Capitol Park and Planning Commission, Montgomery County's Planning Board, and the Potomac Valley League of Montgomery County, among other organizations. Bill had the gift of faith. He was a long-time, active and respected member of the Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist. Bill was also passionate about poetry, classical music and theater. He lived and dressed simply, but he wrote and spoke with unsurpassed elegance. Bill's ready smile, warm disposition, quick wit and deep conversation will be missed by all who remember him. He was a great friend to many, and a compassionate, diligent caretaker for the elderly or needy. He was a benevolent and devoted father, grandfather and uncle. He truly loved life and saw the best and brought out the best in people. For him, the glass was always seven-eighths full. "For he on honeydew hath fed, and drunk the milk of Paradise" -Samuel Taylor Coleridge Donations in Bill's honor may be made to: Planned Parenthood P.O. Box 97166 Wash DC 20077; Sasha Bruce Youthwork, 741 8th Street, S.E., Washington, DC. 20003; or Earthjustice, 50 California Street, Suite 500 San Francisco, CA 94111 . A private memorial service will be held at a later date.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



