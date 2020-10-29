WILLIAM WOODS



William L. Woods

Affectionately known as "Bill" peacefully passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born and raised in Alamance County, NC. Bill lived a remarkable 96 years. He and his wife (Helen F. Woods) moved to Washington, DC where they raised four children. Patricia Jones preceded him in death, Theresa Wright, Michael Woods and Denise Robinson. Bill was a hardworking man, he worked 37 years at Fidelity Storage Co. as a truck driver. Bill leaves to cherish his legacy and memory; three children, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be held Friday October 30, 2020 at Robinson Funeral, 1313 6th Street NW., Viewing 6 to 7 p.m. and Service 7 to 8 p.m., (202)-387-5984. Service and Interment Monday, November 2, 2020 at Martin's Chapel, Burlington, NC. Blackwell Funeral Home will be the host for final services (336)-229-1939.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store