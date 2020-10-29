1/1
WILLIAM WOODS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William L. Woods  
Affectionately known as "Bill" peacefully passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born and raised in Alamance County, NC. Bill lived a remarkable 96 years. He and his wife (Helen F. Woods) moved to Washington, DC where they raised four children. Patricia Jones preceded him in death, Theresa Wright, Michael Woods and Denise Robinson. Bill was a hardworking man, he worked 37 years at Fidelity Storage Co. as a truck driver. Bill leaves to cherish his legacy and memory; three children, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be held Friday October 30, 2020 at Robinson Funeral, 1313 6th Street NW., Viewing 6 to 7 p.m. and Service 7 to 8 p.m., (202)-387-5984. Service and Interment Monday, November 2, 2020 at Martin's Chapel, Burlington, NC. Blackwell Funeral Home will be the host for final services (336)-229-1939.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Robinson Company Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Robinson Company Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Interment
Martin's Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 387-5984
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved